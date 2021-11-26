Neuro Hospital disown signing any agreement on sale of goods

The management of Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State has disown the news of signing of memorandum of understanding with any firm to supply goods for any union or staff of the hospital.

In a press statement signed by the management of hospital and made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday, it said the claim of having agreement, memorandum of understanding and interactions in whatever for the supply of rice, motorcycles or any other items is fake news.

According to the statement, the claim of products for sale or distribution to members of staff or union in the hospital is the imagination of those spreading the said fake news.

“Whosoever deal with acclaimed union leadership group or individuals with purported guarantee from the hospital management is at it’s own risk.

“The management wishes to draw the attention of organizations, traders, companies and general public that the Hospital Management did not in any way authorized or mandated persons, unions or group in whatever guise to secure loan, contract or any form of transaction for the benefit of the workers”

The statement further stressed that any transaction or agreement approach made with by unions in the name of Hospital workers shall be duly verified from the Hospital Management.