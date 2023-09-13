Netizens have called out Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley for being responsible for Mohbad’s death.

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, the “Peace” singer, passed away yesterday, September 12, 2023.

Recall that Naira Marley signed Mohbad to his Marlian Recod label in 2019, and after Mohbad accused Naira Marley of repeatedly attacking him, the two parted ways in a hostile manner in 2022.

In one of his IG videos, Mohbad was seen crying for help. He said, “Everybody in the whole world, If I die today it’s Marlian Music and Naira Marley that K*lled me” – Singer Mohbad says as he cries for help on his IG live.”

