Streaming platform Netflix is gearing up to release some of its anticipated titles, headlined by “Ijogbon,” “Lupin: Part 3,” and “Elite: Season 7,” among others.

“Ijogbon,” a masterpiece from acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, is set to make its debut on October 13, promising viewers a captivating narrative and stellar performances.

This coming-of-age story takes a fresh twist as it follows four teenagers from a rural South-West Nigerian village who stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds, unwittingly thrusting themselves into a perilous situation as others pursue the treasure.

The star-studded cast, featuring talents like Kayode Ojuolape, Dorathy Bachor, Yemi Solade, Ruby Akubeze, Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, Adunni Ade, Funky Mallam, and Fawaz Aina, guarantees a gripping tale that is sure to make waves both nationally and internationally.

Following the immense success of Afolayan’s previous Netflix original, “Aníkúlápó,” which clinched the Best Overall Movie and multiple awards at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), expectations are high for “Ijogbon.”

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Before “Ijogbon” hits screens, viewers can indulge in a variety of films available on Netflix this October, including “Lupin: Part 3,” “Fair Play,” “The Walking Dead: Season 11,” and “DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1.”

As the month unfolds, Netflix subscribers can continue their binge-watching journey with the release of “Rick and Morty: Season 7,” “Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had,” “Elite: Season 7,” “Kandasamys: The Baby,” “Princess Power: Season 2,” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.”

Notably, Netflix also offers a diverse selection of local titles, including “The One for Sarah,” “The Rise of Igbinogun,” “Passport,” “Ijakumo,” and “Yahoo+,” providing something for every taste.

Prepare to be glued to your screens this October as Netflix delivers a lineup that promises unparalleled entertainment and unforgettable storytelling. Don’t miss out on the binge-worthy content coming your way!

