By Akintayo Abodunrin

African Folktales Reimagined, an anthology of six short films by Nexflix in partnership with UNESCO, will launch on the global streaming platform on March 29.

THE films were launched as part of Netflix’s partnership with UNESCO to support the next generation of African storytellers. The young filmmakers got resources, including a $90 000 budget and creative guidance from established filmmakers to bring their stories to life.

The sextet emerged in 2021 following a call for submission that resulted in over 2000 applications from 13 countries in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

The six emerging storytellers from Nigeria, South Africa, Mauritania, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will see their respective short films debut globally on Netflix.

The African FolktalesReimagined short film collection features a variety of African on-screen talent in stories by emerging African storytellers such as Mohamed Echkouna from Mauritania with Enmity Djinn, Walt Mzengi Corey from Tanzania with Katope; Korede Azeez from Nigeria with Zabin Halima (Halima’s Choice); Voline Ogutu from Kenya with Anyango and the Ogre; Loukman Ali from Uganda with Katera of the Punishment Island and Gcobisa Yako from South Africa with MaMlambo.

Each storyteller was partnered with a local production company and under the guidance of Netflix-appointed supervising producer Steven Markovich from Big World Cinema and industry mentors: Bongiwe Selane (Yako); Jenna Bass (Azeez); Pape Boye ( Ali); Femi Odugbemi ( Echkouna); Leila Afua Djansi ( Ogutu) and Tosh Gitonga (Mzengi) who provided guidance and nurtured the filmmakers on their journey to bring their stories to life.

Commenting on the initiative, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone, said, “UNESCO is proud to present the tales of Africa, reimagined by its emerging, homegrown talents. At the crossroads of tradition, innovation, heritage and creativity, African expressions in the 21st century are as diverse and dynamic as their people. The UNESCO-Netflix partnership represents our shared commitment to the audiovisual industries of Africa, which have the potential to generate US$20 billion in revenues annually. African creativity is a force for sustainable development, and we cannot wait for the audiences worldwide to feel its unstoppable energy.”

Netflix’s Director of Film in Africa, Tendeka Matatu, added: “We are excited to finally bring this anthology of short films created by the next generation of African storytellers to Netflix members worldwide. This initiative is a testament to our ongoing efforts to strengthen the African storytelling pipeline and include voices from underrepresented communities. We’re grateful to our partners at UNESCO, who walked this journey with us to provide an opportunity for the six emerging African filmmakers to create and showcase their reimagined folktales to the world in their languages so that more people can see their lives reflected on screen.”





