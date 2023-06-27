Streaming platform Netflix has announced its plans to thrill and excite millions of subscribers with a lineup of new releases for the month of July. The platform promises an electrifying mix of action, drama, comedy, and adventure titles coming to Netflix.

With releases such as Fatal Seduction, Love, Sex and 30 Candles, and more, July is set to be an exciting month with numerous thrilling movies and series hitting the platform.

According to a release provided to Tribune Online on Tuesday, Netflix will offer a captivating blend of action, drama, comedy, and adventure titles, including local titles like Proud Mary and Unknown Deep Fake Love.

The excitement continues as Fatal Seduction and Out-Laws debut on the same day. Fatal Seduction tells the story of a married professor who is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man, uncovering a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

Meanwhile, Out-Laws follows Owen, whose bank gets robbed just days before his wedding, and all the evidence points in an incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws.

Children are not left out of the fun, as Sonic Prime: Season 2 will also be available on the platform. In this season, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful paradox prism, one shard at a time, with the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies.

Nganu, coming to the platform on the 21st, follows the story of a man advised by villagers to channel his rage into the army due to his abusive behaviour. There, he must confront violent urges that have deep and painful roots.

Fans of Bastard ‼ – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy will be delighted to know that the series is returning for its second season. In this season, the Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorize the land in their ruthless mission to unlock the final seal, but an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good.

Passport brings a pair of men from vastly different backgrounds who recruit a street-smart sidekick to help them recover a stolen passport in time to catch an important flight.

A Lot Like Love follows an heiress and her husband, who is also her father’s most trusted aide, as they enjoy a romantic weekend getaway until things take a nightmarish turn.

In Ijakumo, a pastor living a double life falls for an exotic dancer in his congregation, unaware that it’s all part of an ex-lover’s plan to destroy him. Meanwhile, Obara’M features Oluchi, a promising musician who confronts her past and tries to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned.





These exciting titles offer a diverse range of genres and stories for Netflix subscribers to enjoy throughout the month of July.

