Netflix to thrill with Ẹlẹṣin Ọba, Blood & Water: Season 3, Dinner at My Place, others this November

The month of November promises to entertain many subscribers of Netflix as the streaming platform on Saturday said exciting times await them with some of its interesting titles.

According It promised what it described as a limitless ride with interesting titles from Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman, where the horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his king in the afterlife, but sudden distractions lead to an unexpected tragedy, to Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one in Blood & Water: Season 3 but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

Some of its branded titles that will be aired on its platform include: Enola Holmes 2

Triviaverse; Behind Every Star; The Crown: Season 5; Diana and Charles and Queen Elizabeth II’.Also on the list is a Netflix documentary is power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup. Teletubbies – Netflix Kids & Family Series.

Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series. Run for the Money -In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, of a chance to win a growing cash prize.

Also on it local titles menus for November are Dwindle-After hijacking a car; two desperate friends find themselves on a perilous journey involving assassins, police, and a kidnapped governor. Lockdown

At the onset of a pandemic, six strangers are thrown into forced isolation together at a Nigerian hospital. As tensions rise, their stories intertwine. Omo Ghetto: The Saga Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops, and all of the trouble that follows them. Osuofia in London- A villager in Nigeria becomes the sole beneficiary of his late brother’s estate in England, which, according to custom, includes his brother’s fiancée.

