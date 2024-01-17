Streaming platform Netflix is set to kick off the New Year with a diverse array of entertainment, spanning drama, romance, action, and documentaries. Whether you’re into thrilling narratives or heartwarming tales, the streaming giant has you covered this January.

Viewers can delve into the gripping story of “Adire,” where a sex worker-turned-entrepreneur faces opposition from a preacher’s wife after launching her lingerie business in a small town.

Fans of the Merry Men franchise can anticipate the latest installment, “Merry Men 3: Nemesis,” premiering on the 18th of January. This action-packed sequel follows a group of affluent men seeking vengeance in the aftermath of a tragic death.

Mark your calendars for the 24th as “Dinner” unfolds on Netflix. This intriguing film revolves around two old friends and their partners, whose celebratory meal takes an unexpected turn when a fifth guest reveals secrets that could shatter both relationships.

For those seeking a compelling drama, “Good Grief” hits the screen on the 5th, narrating the journey of an artist grieving the loss of his writer husband as they unravel messy secrets during a trip to Paris with two close friends.

Cap off the month with “Alexander the Great” on the 31st, a docudrama blending expert interviews with gripping reenactments, exploring the legendary conqueror’s life and his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Notable titles currently available include “Ijogbon,” where four teenagers stumble upon uncut diamonds in a south-west Nigerian village, and “The Black Book,” depicting a bereaved deacon’s quest for justice against a corrupt police gang.

“The One for Sarah” takes viewers on a twisty journey through relationships as a fashion designer seeks to regain self-worth after trauma.

Meanwhile, “The Rise of Igbinogun” tells the tale of a warrior who becomes a legend by stealing from the rich to empower the poor, despite facing the fury of the king’s guards. Netflix ensures a thrilling January for all tastes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…