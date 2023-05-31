Streaming platform, Netflix has announced its plans to thrill and excite millions of its subscribers with some of its new releases for the month of June.

With releases such as Ijakumo, Obara’M, Yahoo+, Finding Fela among other drama and comedy titles, the platform maintained that the month of June promises to be exciting with numerous thrilling movies and series hitting Netflix this month.

In a release made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday, it stated that there will be a “captivating blend of action, drama, comedy, and adventure titles including local titles like Ijakumo, Obara’M, Yahoo+ and so much more.

“The month begins on a very high note with THE DAYS hitting the platform on the first. Here, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

“On the second, passport will be available for viewing. Here, a pair of men from vastly different backgrounds recruit a street-smart sidekick to help recover a stolen passport in time to catch an important flight.”

It stated further that children aren’t left out of the fun as My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 will be available for viewing, the evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies’ Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn — unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time.

“Fans of Never Have I Ever will be excited to know that Season 4 – of the Netflix Series will be streaming on the 8th of June. In this season, senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won’t fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?”

It added that fans of musicals can watch Obara’M. Here, confronted by her past, promising musician Oluchi tries to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned — but some things cannot be forgiven.

“Extraction 2 will also be arriving on the steaming giant with highly skilled commando Tyler Rake taking on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

“On the same day, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom.”

Also coming to the platform is “Take Care of Maya. It tells the story of nine-year-old Maya Kowalski who was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.”





On Ijakumo, which tells the story of a pastor living a double life who falls for an exotic dancer in his congregation, but he’s unaware that it’s all part of an ex-lover’s plan to destroy him.

In Mati, after escaping from the village of Rimau, Mati goes to Zazzau to look for the treasure left behind by his wealthy deceased father.

Directed by Oscar-winning Alex Gibney, Finding Fela explores the life and legacy of Afrobeat pioneer and political activist Fela Kuti.

Yahoo+ will be available for viewing. Here, two friends team up with a Hong Kong crime lord in a get-rich-quick Internet scam after they fail to make it big in the film industry.

In A Simple Lie, a woman’s lie to her ex spirals out of control, exposing secrets within a group of friends who are cheating on — and with — each other.

