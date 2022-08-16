Netflix releases summer collection of drama, adventure, comedy, others

Streaming platform, Netflix has hinted that its summer collection titles which will be released anytime from now are meant to help its subscribers relax and calm their nerves for the rest of the summer holiday.

The platform continues to provide huge support for African movie makers and creatives to tell African stories in a unique way, bridging the gap across multiple genres including the pan-African reality show, Young, Famous and African among others.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday, Netflix stated that the platform will be thrilling many of its subscribers this August and the rest of summer with exciting movies, part of which were already being streamed on the platform before now.

According to him, we want our subscribers to have the best of the holiday season this summer as we want them to relax and unwind with a collection of amazing titles including Ludik, Dwindle, Power: Season 1-6 and much more that will be coming Netflix this August.

“What better way to enjoy the last days of summer than to relax and unwind with our collection of amazing titles – Ludik, Dwindle, Lockdown, Power: Season 1 – 6 and much more are coming To Netflix This August and in case you missed it, you can still stream these Local titles on Netflix – Prophetess, My Village People, The Ghost and the Tout Too, Glamour Girls, Breaded Life, Ayinla, and The Smart Money Woman much more.

The statement added that “August titles are giving a mix of Summer vibes, action, drama, comedy and adventure, these titles are bound to give our viewers some adrenaline rush, starting with Café Minamdang where a suspicious business that offers the services of a purportedly all-knowing shaman catches the attention of a tenacious police inspector to Ludik, where an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border to save a kidnapped family member. “

It added that some comic relief from Ricardo Quevedo examining the absurdity of the situations that try “our patience in Tomorrow Will Be Worse to the action in Buba, Where a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal.

And from the licensed title category comes the Lockdown, Dwindle and Power: Season 1 – 6 to keep you glued to your screen and not forgetting local titles already streaming on the service – Prophetess, My Village People, The Ghost and the Tout Too, Glamour Girls, Breaded Life, Ayinla, and The Smart Money Woman much more.”

