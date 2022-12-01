Netflix releases official trailer for ‘Far From Home’ series

Following the announcement of Netflix’s first Nigerian Young Adult series ‘Far From Home’, the streaming platform has released the official trailer for the eagerly anticipated show.

Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, with the latter serving as head writer, Far From Home is on course to launch globally and exclusively on Netflix from 16 December 2022.

The five-episode series follows protagonist Ishaya, whose laser focus on achieving his dreams takes him to the glitzy prestigious A-level school Wilmer Academy where the trappings of wealth will prove irresistible. However, underneath the shiny façade of the well-heeled, lies danger and deception with Ishaya’s reality refusing to stay buried.

The series features an eclectic mix of Nollywood’s formidable talents the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Bimbo Akintola, and Carol King alongside rising stars Mike Afolarin, Genoveva Umeh, and Natse Jemide.

Far From Home follows the story of Ishaya, a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the luxurious world of Nigeria’s elite.

All the while a huge secret threatens his newfound status and ultimately, his family’s safety.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE