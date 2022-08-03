Netflix hosts filmmakers, creatives, speaks on Investment in African stories for 2022, 2023

Streaming platform, Netflix, has presented a preview of what will be its programming for the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Bringing together talent, filmmakers and press from South Africa and Nigeria at the Allianz Francaise, Ikoyi, on Tuesday, Netflix hosted a See What’s Next Africa content showcase to spotlight its increased investment in Africa’s rich heritage of storytelling through new projects that span a diverse range of genres and formats that will be available in 190 countries.

During the first half of 2022, Netflix in Africa released an exceptional slate of content from the sub-Saharan Africa region across multiple genres including the pan-African reality show Young, Famous & African, the South African action film Silverton Siege, the South African soapy drama series Savage Beauty, Netflix’s first Kenyan licensed branded series Country Queen, the first Netflix-owned Nigerian series Blood Sisters, a riveting south African crime documentary Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star and most recently, Justice Served.

“We believe that Africa is one of the major creative centres for great storytelling that resonates around the world so it only makes sense for us to increase our investment with our slate with an even more exciting slate. We’re proud to continue creating global opportunities for the talented creatives of this great continent and sharing their authentic stories with our members in Africa and around the world,” said Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix Director of Series in Africa.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable relationships with African storytellers, Netflix announced a multi-project partnership with acclaimed South African filmmaker Mandlakayise Walter Dube. Under the partnership, Mandla – who directed Netflix’s first commissioned African film Silverton Siege (and Kalushi) – will direct a variety of Netflix-owned projects which will be shared in due course. This partnership joins other multi-title agreements between the company and African creatives including Mo Abudu (and Ebonylife StudioS) and Kunle Afolayan (and KAP).

At the event, Netflix also gave a glimpse into the progress of the various projects being created by emerging filmmakers from the various initiatives the company introduced in the past year which include, the UNESCO & Netflix ‘African folktales, Reimagined’ Competition; the Netflix & NFVF Film Fund and the Realness Institute Episodic Lab.

Tendeka Matatu, Director of Local Language Films in Africa said, “We are working with top talent and filmmakers as well as exciting emerging voices from the continent. We are thrilled to expand our partnerships with Africa’s talented storytellers. With an ever-growing slate of series, movies and licensed content across a rich variety of best-in-class content across genres, we want to give our members more moments to share the joy that comes from being immersed in great stories made in Africa, to be watched by the world.”

At the event, Netflix previewed a diverse range of best-in-class exciting African content through exclusive promo reels and images. These include:

Ludik (ZA) – Netflix’s first Afrikaans title series Ludik is set to burst onto screens globally on 26 August 2022. The racy, skop-skiet-en-donder six-part series features South African-born Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo (Silvertone Siege) in the titular role of Daan Ludik alongside local heavyweight talents Rob Van Vuuren (Swys De Villiers), Diaan Lawrenson (Anet Ludik) and Zane Meas (Brigadier Davies).

The Brave Ones (ZA) -From the one and only Akin Omotoso, this supernatural drama series is set in modern-day South Africa and is inspired by African folklore. The Brave Ones launches on September 16, 2022 – more details about this exciting series will be released in the next coming days. The series was created by renowned film director, writer and actor Akin Omotoso, features Sthandile Nkosi, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Bonko Khoza and Tony Kgoroge. More details about the series to follow shortly.

Kings of Queenstown (ZA) – Kings of Queenstown tells the tale of a young soccer prodigy who must deal with his washed-up pro-footballer father while navigating some difficult choices. The series launches on the 4th of November and stars Zolisa Xaluva and directed by prolific South African director Jahmil XT Quebeka whose films, Knuckle City, Sew the Winter to My Skin and Of Good Report will also be available on Netflix later.

