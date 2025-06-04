Netflix hikes subscription fee by 21% in Nigeria

Netflix has raised its Premium Plan subscription fee in Nigeria by 21.43%, moving from N7,000 to N8,500 per month.

This is the streaming giant’s first price hike in 2025.

However, it is the third time since 2024 that Netflix has increased its prices in the country.

According to the company’s website, the Standard Plan also jumped from N5,500 to N6,500, an 18.18% increase.

The Basic Plan rose from N3,500 to N4,000 — a 14.29% change.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Plan moved from N2,200 to N2,500, up 13.64%.

Netflix previously said in April 2024 that these price increases were part of a global strategy to boost revenue and support content growth.

“As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements.

“Which in turn helps drive the positive flywheel of additional investment to further improve and grow our service,” the company told investors.

While the company did not directly mention inflation, it did explain that pricing is tied to local market conditions.

“Price changes are made to respond to local market changes, such as changes to local taxes or inflation,” Netflix stated on its website.

Netflix’s pricing changes follow a wider trend among top tech firms in Nigeria.

Companies like Google, DSTV, GOtv, and Microsoft have also increased subscription fees, citing persistent inflation and the falling value of the naira.