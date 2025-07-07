Netanyahu visits US as Trump pressures Gaza ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump, as hopes grow for a possible ceasefire in Gaza after nearly two years of war.

Speaking before departure, Netanyahu said, “We are working to achieve the deal that has been discussed, under the conditions we have agreed.

“I believe that the conversation with President Trump can definitely help advance this outcome, which we all hope for.”

Trump told reporters he had been “very firm” with Netanyahu on ending the conflict, adding, “we’ll have a deal” this week.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas resumed Sunday evening in Qatar.

The US-backed proposal calls for a 60-day truce and phased release of hostages.

But major obstacles remain. Israel wants only a temporary pause. Hamas demands a full end to the war and Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.

In Gaza, hope is mixed with skepticism.

“I don’t wish for a truce but a complete stop to all war. Frankly, I’m afraid that after 60 days the war would restart again,” said Nabil Abu Dayah, who fled northern Gaza with his family.

“We got so tired of displacement, we got tired of thirst and hunger, from living in tents. When it comes to life’s necessities, we have zero.”

On Saturday, large rallies took place across Israel, with families calling on the government to bring the remaining 50 hostages home.

About 20 are thought to still be alive.

“How does one survive under such conditions? I’m waiting for Evyatar to return and tell me himself,” said Ilay David, whose brother was captured by Hamas.

“This is the time to save lives. This is the time to rescue the bodies from the threat of disappearance.”

He added, “This is the moment to sign a comprehensive agreement that will lead to the release of all the hostages, every single one, without exception.”

This marks Netanyahu’s third White House visit since Trump’s return to power six months ago. It’s their first meeting since the US joined Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and helped broker a brief Israel-Iran ceasefire.

Analysts say the recent 12-day war with Iran may have shifted the political balance.

Netanyahu, now enjoying renewed support at home, may have more room to make concessions, despite opposition from far-right coalition members who want Israel to keep control of Gaza.

At the same time, Hamas may be more willing to compromise after Iran — one of its main backers — was hit hard in the recent conflict.

Trump, meanwhile, wants to pivot to other Middle East priorities. These include border talks between Israel and Syria, reviving Israeli-Saudi normalization efforts, and restarting nuclear negotiations with Iran.

The proposed ceasefire plan reportedly involves Hamas releasing 28 hostages — 10 alive and 18 dead — in five phases over 60 days.

Israel would gradually withdraw troops and allow a surge in humanitarian aid.

The first eight living hostages would be released on Day 1. In return, Israeli troops would withdraw from parts of northern Gaza.

After one week, they’d begin pulling out from areas in the south.

On Day 10, Hamas would share details on the condition of other hostages. Israel would also disclose information on more than 2,000 Palestinians held without trial.

As in previous deals, hostages would be swapped for Palestinian prisoners.

Trump has called this the “final” offer, saying Israel has accepted “the necessary conditions” to move forward.

Hamas said it responded “in a positive spirit,” but still had concerns.

A Palestinian official said disagreements remain over who oversees aid. Hamas wants the Israeli- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation removed and the UN put back in charge.

They are also questioning the schedule for troop withdrawal and the operation of the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Netanyahu’s office responded that Hamas’s changes were “not acceptable.” He continues to insist Hamas must disarm — a demand the group rejects.

Public support in Israel for a deal is rising. More than 20 soldiers were killed last month, and polls show two-thirds of Israelis support a truce to bring hostages home.

Israel’s army chief, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, recently said the war goals were nearly complete. He urged the government to choose between a ceasefire or re-establishing full military control of Gaza.

Still, some Palestinians fear the sudden optimism is staged to ease tensions during Netanyahu’s visit — just like in May, ahead of Trump’s trip to Gulf states.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza continues to worsen.

The conflict began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages.

Since then, more than 57,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry — figures cited by the UN as the most reliable available.

(BBC)