Coalition negotiations between Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party have ended without an agreement, leaving efforts to form Israel’s next government uncertain.

The two parties held talks at a hotel in Herzliya on Sunday but remained divided over who would lead the proposed unity government and whether far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should be included.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster, Likud wants Ben-Gvir to remain part of the government, while Yashar insists on excluding him. The disagreement has emerged as one of the major obstacles to reaching a coalition agreement.

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The parties said in a joint statement that they had “outlined their positions on a range of substantive issues” and agreed that a follow-up meeting would be held, although no date was announced.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension, following October’s election, which left his political bloc with 48 seats, 13 short of the 61 required for a parliamentary majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Netanyahu has advocated a national unity government, arguing that it would provide the political stability needed to address Israel’s security challenges.

However, the proposed arrangement faces disagreements over the premiership. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly suggested a coalition involving Likud, Yashar, his Together party and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, with Eisenkot serving as prime minister first before handing over to Netanyahu.

Eisenkot has opposed the proposed rotation, while Netanyahu has reportedly insisted on taking the premiership first. Lieberman has also ruled out joining a government that includes Netanyahu.

If negotiations fail, Yashar plans to seek a confidence vote in parliament for a minority government, relying on outside support from Arab political parties, including the Arab Joint List and the United Arab List.

(Al Jazeera)