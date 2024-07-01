Every year, Nestlé Nigeria teaches over 8,000 children about healthy nutrition, active lifestyles, hygiene and sustainability under Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK).

N4HK is Nestlé ’s global flagship initiative which aims to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030. Promoting healthier choices and providing children with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions not only benefits their well-being but also contributes to creating a more sustainable future for everyone. This is one of the ways in which Nestlé creates shared value, making positive impact on individuals, families, communities and the planet while creating value for its shareholders.

At the closing ceremony of the Sustainability Training for Kids in Lagos State in partnership with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), the company announced the extension of N4HK to the State this year, starting with 137 children who participated in the sustainability training across 5 primary schools within Ilupeju where Nestlé Nigeria’s Head Office is located.

In her address, the Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadokasaid “We are delighted to see the positive impact of the N4HK sustainability training on children across Lagos state.

By instilling a sense of environmental responsibility at an early age, we are nurturing a generation that will actively contribute to a more sustainable future. We recognise the collaboration of our Partners, International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI) and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) for their unwavering commitment to raising a healthier generation.”

The founder of ICCDI, OlumideIdowu expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating “In partnership with Nestlé Nigeria, we have trained and instilled responsibility and awareness in children about their environmental impact. This promotes sustainable habits, empowers informed choices, and cultivates a mindset of environmental stewardship. By learning about recycling and waste management, children develop environmental empathy and become advocates for positive change

In her speech, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on circular economy, Mrs. TitiOshodi, stated, “The health and well-being of our children are in our hands. By empowering them to make informed choices, addressing issues like malnutrition, and promoting sustainable practices, we can pave the way for a brighter, healthier future. Let us commit to working together across sectors and borders to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive. It is truly a privilege and an honour to be associated with a social development initiative that holds such profound significance for the future of our generation. Nestlé’s dedication and commitment to promoting a healthier and more sustainable future for our children is commendable and deeply appreciated.”

The company also emphasizes responsible sourcing, ensuring the protection of human rights and the environment, actively engages in rural community development and empowerment through initiatives like the Nestlé Scholarship Scheme targeted at youth development in secondary and tertiary education, provision of WASH facilities to promote access to water and hygiene among others.

