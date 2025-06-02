Nestlé, Ministry of Livestock to launch dairy technical skills development programme

Nestlé has announced an ongoing collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to launch a Dairy Technical Skills Development Programme.

This initiative was formalised through a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed on Monday at the sidelines of the event to commemorate this year’s World Milk Day.

The landmark partnership aims to enhance the quality and volume of milk production in Nigeria, addressing critical needs within the dairy sector.

The LOI reflects a shared commitment to developing mid-level technical and vocational skills essential for strengthening Nigeria’s dairy value chain, ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

The partnership will focus on establishing capacity-building programmes centred on milk production, processing, hygiene, and management. It is also expected to promote industry-relevant skills through training modules developed in collaboration with stakeholders.

Additionally, the partnership will enhance milk quality and productivity across local dairy clusters through knowledge sharing and technical support.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, said, “In addition to our global dairy experience, Nestlé has built capacity to provide targeted training programmes on best practices in dairy farming adapted to the Nigerian context.

“This is why the Letter of Intent signifies more than a formal agreement; it reflects our mutual dedication to bridge the gap in mid-level technical skills within the dairy sector to meet the growing demands of the market.

“We are confident that this will have a positive impact on our communities by creating more jobs, improving livelihoods, and supporting a stronger economy.”

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, in his remarks, said, “Since the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, we have taken significant steps to address the challenges facing the dairy value chain.

“Under the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, we are focusing on key pillars, including livestock value chain development and feed and fodder improvement. Our collaboration with Nestlé Nigeria will lead to the commissioning of a Dairy Training Centre in Paikon Kore, Gwagwalada, aimed at building mid-level manpower and training farmers to enhance productivity through modern practices.”

Since launching its Dairy Development Project (NLDP) in 2019, Nestlé Nigeria has been actively contributing to the enhancement of the dairy sector.

The NLDP has established 83 dairy cooperatives, benefiting over 3,000 milk producers and aggregating more than 1 million litres of raw milk. Nestlé has also trained over 2,000 milk producers in best practices, vaccinated over 36,744 cattle, and facilitated water access through the construction of 19 boreholes and 28 water troughs.

These efforts have led to significant improvements in milk quality, reducing rejection rates from 12 percent in 2021 to as low as 5 percent in 2024, while monthly revenue for milk producers has increased from ₦70,000 in 2019 to ₦250,000 in 2024.

The launch of the Nestlé Dairy Demonstration Farm provides a practical model to illustrate how best practices can safely increase milk production of local breeds from an average of 1 litre per cow per day to over 10 litres.

Following the launch, the Honourable Minister invited Nestlé Nigeria to convert the farm into a training institute, an opportunity that Nestlé eagerly accepted, leading to the signing of the LOI today.

By investing in the future of Nigeria’s dairy sector, Nestlé is dedicated to building capacity and capability for a sustainable and prosperous industry that supports the nation’s development.

