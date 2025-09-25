NESREA shuts down 29 facilities in South-West over environmental violations

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed 29 facilities in Ogun, Osun, and Ekiti States in South-west for breaching environmental laws, in what it described as a decisive enforcement action to protect public health and the environment.

The recent operation affected battery recycling plants in Ogijo, Sagamu LGA of Ogun State, as well as construction sites, quarries, and industries in the plastics, food and beverages, non-metallic minerals, and motor vehicle assembly sectors.

Violations included operating without mandatory environmental documents and permits, failure to install fume-control technologies, neglect of statutory analyses, and blatant disregard for national regulations.

Speaking after the exercise, Acting Director, South West Zone, Mr Peniel Jack, stressed that the Agency will no longer tolerate practices that endanger lives and the environment. “Any facility that undermines our environmental laws will be shut down and prosecuted. We will sustain routine monitoring and enforce the law to its fullest,” he warned.

Mr Jack emphasized that the Director General/CEO of NESREA, Prof Innocent Barikor, is personally overseeing the enforcement drive and has already briefed the media, reaffirming the Agency’s firm resolve to hold violators accountable.

