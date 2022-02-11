NESREA rescues lion cub from two wildlife syndicate

A lion cub has been rescued from two wildlife traffickers by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

The lion cub which was put up for sale in the black market, for N6 million, was rescued on a tip-off which activated men of the Nigeria Police officers of the National Park and officials of (NESREA) that carried out the arrest of the wildlife poachers.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of NESREA Prof Aliyu Jauro, the Director of Environmental Quality Control, Mr Ayuba Jacob said the operation was carried out because the animal was among the endangered species listed in the extant wildlife laws including International Conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“Lions, like other endangered species are prohibited from illegal possession and open sale both locally and internationally under different conventions and regulations.

“Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). We have the National Environmental (Protection of Endangered Species in International Trade) Regulation 2011 and the Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) (Amendment) Act, 2016.”

Mr Jacob went further to add, “this is a criminal offence. Such acts bring disgrace to Nigeria in the International Community if not curtailed. We always carry out sensitization exercises on topical environmental issues, and we enlighten hunters on endangered species.”

He warned citizens to desist from environmental crimes as the Agency will continue its war against perpetrators, saying, “People should know that there are animals and plants that are conserved so they don’t go into extinction.”

The Director said an investigation was still ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court appropriately while the animal has been transferred to the appropriate custodial centre pending further necessary actions as provided by extant laws.

Tribune Online learnt that the two suspects were part of a syndicate and are providing useful information to the investigators who are determined to go after the other members of the wildlife syndicate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…NESREA rescues lion cub NESREA rescues lion cub

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…NESREA rescues lion cub NESREA rescues lion cub