NESREA institutes awards to fight climate change, curb GHG

Seventeen facilities have been listed for the maiden award on environmental friendly practices while they do their business by the Nigeria Environmental Standards and Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

President Muhammadu Buhari would present the award to the industries in food pharmaceuticals, Tobacco, and beverages for their compliance to safer practices on the environment as an incentive to fight climate change occasioned by unfriendly environmental practices.

Director General of the NESREA, Prof. Aliyu Jauro said this at a media parley while unveiling the first edition of National Environmental Compliance Awards (NECA) which he said was to challenge other facilities to be compliant with the respective Acts that guide their industry.

He pointed out that such action by the industries would promote a safer, healthier, and more sustainable environment that would reduce the impact of Climate change in Nigeria.

His words: ‘The Agency will be awarding the National Environmental Compliance Awards (NECA) to deserving facilities in different sectors who have complied with the regulations, standards, and guidelines set out in the NESREA Act.

“This event will be chaired by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari who will also present the awards.

“The rating of the facilities was done based on possession of certified Environmental Documentation, current Permits, adoption and installation of efficient pollution abatement equipment, and Corporate Social Responsivities among others.

“These awards, we believe, will re-awaken the consciousness of the regulated community on the need for compliance with environmental regulations and thereby join in the efforts being made towards sustainable development.

“Adopting the best environmental practices has become even more important at this time that efforts are on to curb carbon and Green House Gas emissions to achieve a healthier environment and mitigate the impact of climate change.

“It has been the dream of the Agency to see NECA come to life, because while sanctioning facilities who have committed environmental offences, it is also important to reward those who have done well in upholding the provisions of environmental regulations.





“This singular exercise will serve as a boost to the facilities who have done well and also give the non-compliant ones a reason to work harder.”

Prof. Jauro added that the Agency has been enforcing the laws with human faces, and that was why it adopted the principle of continued engagements with the respective firms to uphold best practices in their business space and operations.

According to him: “The Agency is not quick to sanction facilities, but painstakingly seeks to prod erring facilities into compliance by issuing notices of compliance concerns, and abatement notices after compliance monitoring visits to the facilities.

“It is only when these facilities refuse to comply with the provisions of the Notification of Compliance Concerns and/ or after numerous visits that the Agency goes ahead to sanction them.”

He stressed that “the Agency encourages voluntary compliance, hence, the very rigorous steps it takes before any facility is sanctioned for non – compliance.”

Prof Jauro pointed out that “Whilst many facilities have been sealed for violating the provisions of environmental laws, the Agency, in the course of carrying out her mandate, has observed that some facilities were assiduously working hard in compliance with the national regulations on the environment.”

On the listed industries for awards, he said “These facilities to some significant extent have succeeded in promoting best practices and adopting sustainability in their operations.

“As a way of encouraging facilities toward voluntary compliance as enshrined in the Establishment Act and the national regulations, including the National Environmental (Textile, Wearing Apparel, Leather and Footwear Industry) Regulations, 2009; National Environmental (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Soaps, and Detergent Manufacturing Industries) Regulations, 2009; National Environmental (Food, Beverages and Tobacco Sector) Regulations, 2009, the Director General stated.

He stated that between 2012 and 2022, NESREA has conducted environmental compliance monitoring of more than 8,122 corporate facilities, and has sealed 269 for various environmental infractions or violations.