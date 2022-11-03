NESREA embarks on enforcement, seals metal smelting company in Ibadan

By Paul Omorogbe
The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has carried out an enforcement exercise that involved the sealing of a metal smelting company located along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The team from the Oyo State field office and the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja also visited a quarry located in the Idi-Ayunre area of Oyo State, with the aim of sealing the premises. However, the quarry was found not to be operating when visited.

Leading the NESREA team was Mr Toyin Obagiri who said the metal smelting company named Kinlon Industrial Company Limited, was sealed for failing to comply with environmental standards and procedures.

“The major issue was that of environmental audit. We have visited several times and they denied us access. We have written to them to invite them to a meeting to find solutions, but they refused to attend the meeting. Our staff have been abused and threatened.

“We informed our Abuja headquarters and we are here for enforcement”. 

Obagiri added that the company has not done an Environmental Impact Assessment since it began operations some years ago.

He added that the quarry, known as Lord Chosen Quarry Nigeria Ltd, also had issues with an environmental audit. “For four years they have not updated their environmental records. We have written to them severally but there was no response. 

“So we came to seal their premises but they were found to have shut down operations.”

He said the companies would remain sealed until they comply with the environmental standards of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“They will remain sealed until they comply. This is the Federal Republic of Nigeria and they have to comply with what the Federal Government asks them to do. It is not about money, but the issue of the environment. 

“The environment has been degraded, and we need to correct such. If we don’t, it will affect future generations.”

 

