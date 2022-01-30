NESI records N1.3trn market shortfall in two years

As a result of Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (“ATC&C”) Losses, the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) recorded over N1.3trillion market shortfall between 2019 and 2021.

According to the key and financial operations data in NESI, the market shortfall in the industry rose from N476.8billion in 2019 to N521.6billion in 2020, while N326.11billion was recorded in 2021.

Out of a total market invoice of N2.4trillion given to the 11 DisCos within the period, only about N1.1trillion was remitted

A further breakdown shows that between 2019 and 2021 Jos, Yola and Kaduna DisCos performed lowest in their market remittances.

For instance, out of a total of N88.5billion invoices given to Yola DisCo within the period, it only remitted an estimated N15.7billion.

Subsequently, between the period, Eko, Ikeja and Abuja DisCo were the top three highest performing DisCos in terms of remittances.

Data, however, showed that between 2019 and 2021, there was a significant increase in collection efficiency by DisCos as well as remittances.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government (FG) in an effort to improve electricity supply in the country, has inaugurated a Ministerial Power Sector Working Group (MPSWG).

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, who Chairs the Group, said the move serves as a tool to coordinate, monitor and evaluate activities in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to the Minister, the Ministry and top Institutional Stakeholders meeting are to support one another, to achieve a common goal in the sector, which is to give Nigerians a stable and affordable power supply.

He further stated that the Ministerial Working Group is expected to meet twice a month to strategize and discuss how to carry out activities and programmes of the Ministry.

The Minister also charged the Ministerial Working Group to work assiduously in order to achieve reliable and stable electricity, more than any other country.

The members of MPSWG include the five (5) Directors from the Technical Departments of the ministry-Transmission Services, Distribution Services, Renewable and Rural Access, Energy Services and Investment Sector, and top institutional stakeholders, comprising all the Chief executive of the Agencies under the Ministry, with the secretariat headed by Dr Mahmud Suleiman.