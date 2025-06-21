NESG leads dialogue on unlocking trade, investment at West Africa economic summit

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) took centre stage at the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) 2025, advancing the conversation on scaling exports and unlocking investment across the region.

Held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, the summit brought together regional leaders, policymakers, business executives, and development partners under the theme, “Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region.”

At a panel session titled “Global Competition: Scaling Exports via Industrialisation and Port Reforms,” Dr. Tayo Aduloju, Chief Executive Officer of the NESG, shared practical insights on strengthening Nigeria’s and West Africa’s roles in global trade.

He highlighted the significant infrastructure gaps across the region that continue to hinder seamless intra-African trade.

“It remains easier to trade outside the continent than within it. We must address infrastructure inefficiencies and align the interpretation of trade protocols across borders to unlock regional commerce and competitiveness,” Dr. Aduloju said.

Dr. Aduloju stressed that beyond policies, a compelling narrative must be built around Africa’s trade and investment potential. He called for renewed investments in Special Economic Zones and the development of regional trade corridors, which he described as critical to industrial growth and export diversification.

He further emphasised the importance of human capital development, noting that Nigeria’s youthful population can only become a competitive advantage if supported with the right digital and technical skills.

“We must invest in the next generation of innovators, builders, and digital workers,” he noted, advocating for targeted skills development as a foundation for sustainable industrialisation.

Underscoring NESG’s strategic approach, Dr. Aduloju identified public-private partnerships (PPPs) as essential in addressing sector-specific infrastructure and industrial gaps. He encouraged the region to explore innovative financing mechanisms, including diaspora engagement, to mobilise capital for transformative growth.

His remarks outlined a threefold strategy for regional competitiveness: closing infrastructure gaps, equipping human capital, and harmonising cross-border policies. These, he said, must be pursued through deliberate cooperation and coordinated action at both national and regional levels.

As a leading policy think tank, the NESG continues to play an influential role at WAES 2025, with active participation in sessions on AfCFTA implementation, investment readiness, and digital transformation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE