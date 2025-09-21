NES#31 to spotlight investment opportunities amid global trade shifts

As Nigeria prepares for the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31), scheduled for October 6–8, 2025, attention is turning to how the country can reposition itself to attract investment in an era of shifting global trade dynamics.

With the sub-theme, “Unlocking Investment amid Global Trade Shifts,” the summit will examine how Nigeria can leverage reforms to strengthen investor confidence, modernise trade and investment policies, and build competitiveness within Africa and beyond.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), organisers of the annual dialogue between the private sector and government, said global supply chains are being redefined, regional blocs are consolidating, and capital is increasingly flowing to reform-driven markets. Against this backdrop, Nigeria must take bold steps to secure its place as a preferred investment destination.

“The imperative is clear: for Nigeria to sustain growth and deliver prosperity, unlocking both domestic and foreign investment is non-negotiable. But investment will not come without confidence, in policies, infrastructure, the legal environment, and market access”, the NESG noted in a statement.

Under the main theme, “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030,” NES #31 will spotlight reforms needed to make Nigeria investment-ready.

Key focus areas include modernising trade and investment policies to reflect global realities, strengthening infrastructure, logistics, and export capacity, improving the ease of doing business and investor dispute resolution, facilitating capital flows through financial market reforms snd expanding regional value chains and boosting export competitiveness

Stakeholders are expected to deliberate on how Nigeria can maximize opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), position its industries for global integration, and scale up sectors such as energy, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure.

The NESG stressed that attracting investment is only part of the agenda; the bigger goal is ensuring that capital inflows translate into inclusive growth.

“The summit will not only focus on attracting investment but on making that investment inclusive, sustainable, and impactful, ensuring that reforms translate into jobs, innovation, and improved livelihoods,” the group said.