NerdzFactory Foundation, in partnership with Access Corporation, has announced the launch of the DigiGap Program, an initiative aimed at equipping young people in Nigeria with in-demand ICT skills.

The program seeks to create learning and economic opportunities, promote digital and technology careers, and bridge the digital gap among young Nigerians.

The partnership aims to ensure the success of the DigiGap Program, which is deeply committed to fostering the growth of young people in Lagos and Asaba, preparing them for the digital opportunities ahead and empowering them to shape the future.

According to Director NerdzFactory Foundation Ade Olowojoba, the global economy is undergoing a rapid digital transformation; Nigeria stands at the forefront of reaping the benefits of the digital economy, with its position as the largest digital market in Africa and a leading destination for investment.

“Nigeria’s potential for growth in the digital sector is substantial. Experts estimate that by 2027, Nigeria’s digital economy could contribute an astounding $88 billion and create 3 million jobs, making it a crucial driver of economic development and employment opportunities,” he said

He stressed that the program would equip young people with the essential ICT skills needed to thrive in the digital economy by providing comprehensive training and mentorship through a carefully designed curriculum and hands-on learning experiences, with participants gaining practical knowledge in highly sought-after areas by employers.

Adding that, the program will improve employment outcomes and enhance work readiness, ultimately contributing to the economic empowerment of Nigerian youth.

“The DigiGap Program encompasses diverse activities to maximise participants’ learning experiences. It includes an engaging webinar series, providing industry experts’ insights on product management, digital strategy, cybersecurity, software development, and product design.

“Following the webinars, participants will embark on a four-week intensive training program to delve deeper into their chosen tracks and develop practical skills to excel in their respective fields. It will culminate in an exciting physical Demo Day, where participants will showcase the projects they have worked on during the training period, allowing them to demonstrate their newfound expertise and creativity,” he said

