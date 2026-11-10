NERC issues order on operationalisation of Meter Acquisition Fund Tranche C

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has informed electricity consumers and stakeholders of the issuance of Order No. NERC/2026/121 on the Operationalisation of Tranche C of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), which took effect on 2nd November 2026.

The Order, according to the Commission, establishes a transparent framework for implementing the third tranche of the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) aimed at accelerating the closure of Nigeria’s metering gap.

The Commission also noted that it has approved ₦30 billion for Tranche C, to be allocated among the eleven Distribution Companies (DisCos) in proportion to their respective contributions to the Fund.

The funding is intended to meter all remaining unmetered Band A customers and accelerate the metering of Band B customers, with equitable distribution across states within the respective DisCo franchise areas.

Under the Order, DisCos are required to undertake transparent procurement processes involving eligible Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMAs) and Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) with verified meter stock. Meanwhile, the Commission has prescribed maximum procurement prices based on the median national MAP online bid prices from the September 2026 bid cycle, as payment to selected providers shall be made in two stages: 70% upon verified delivery of meter stock and the remaining 30% upon confirmation of complete installation.

The Commission, however, restated that all meters supplied and installed under the MAF programme shall be provided free of charge to customers, and every meter must prominently display the relevant DisCo’s name and the applicable MAF tranche with a “Not for Sale” inscription.

NERC said “Where a DisCo initiates the relocation of an existing customer’s connection point for revenue protection purposes, the cost shall be borne by the DisCo. The Order also provides sanctions where DisCo defaults impede meter installation.

“To ensure accountability and transparency, the Order prescribes monitoring, reporting and evaluation requirements for the Fund Manager, DisCos and participating meter providers. All supply and installation contracts must be filed with the Commission. All meter installations under Tranche C must be completed on or before 31 May 2027.

“The Commission urges all stakeholders to comply strictly with the provisions of the Order, which reinforces its commitment to closing the national metering gap, improving revenue assurance, enhancing service delivery and protecting electricity consumers.”