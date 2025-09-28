NEPZA woos US investors, others to explore business opportunities

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones (NEPZA) is wooing investors from the United States (IS) and other nations to take advantage of the opportunities within the Special Economic Zones and invest in Nigeria.

Speaking at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recently in New York, the Managing Director of NEPZA, Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi said that Nigeria’s Free Zones were not merely parcels of land, but practical business enclaves for industrial upgrading and platforms for credible, regionally scalable investments.

He urged the American Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Africa–US Chamber of Commerce, and other development partners to explore the unlimited business opportunities provided by the Special Economic Zones across Nigeria.

While giving a lecture titled: “Free Zones and Industrial Competitiveness: Catalysing Investment Through Regulatory Innovation, Ogunyemi stated that the side event, themed “Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria: A New Era of Economic Opportunities,” was a vital space to match policy action with private capital.

According to a statement by Martins Odeh, Ph.D, the Head, Corporate Communications, the NEPZA boss explained that “we are therefore asking U.S. investors and institutions to undertake site visits to Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Free Zone, Abuja Industrial Park Free Zone (AIPFZ), and other Nigerian zones to see infrastructure and anchor tenants operating.

“`We are seeking partnership for anchor projects that would transform into Small and Medium Enterprises’ factory shells, creating jobs and promoting local procurement content.

“We also invite investors to participate in co-financing shared infrastructure that enables hundreds of tenant investments and to support the scaling up of production for exports,’’ Dr Ogunyemi said.

The MD also reaffirmed the readiness of NEPZA and its partners to support due diligence, provide regulatory clarity, and facilitate the needed structure for investors who were ready to move from dialogue to signed commitments.

ALSO READ: FULL LIST: 43 past Olubadan of Ibadanland

Ogunyemi further explained that the country’s foremost Free Trade Zone regulator had dutifully applied some of the world’s best mechanisms to raise the industrial competitiveness of the zones.

“So far, the scheme has continually raised competitiveness through four linked mechanisms which include: World-class Infrastructure, Regulatory Predictability, Cluster Effects, and Market Access for our operators and investors”.

He also encouraged the prospective investors to consider the vast size of the Nigerian market as a platform for both regional growth and international exports.