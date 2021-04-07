NEPZA seeks to establish Medical economic zones in Nigeria

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has unveiled plans to establish Medical Special Economic Zones across the country.

Speaking while formally presenting the concept to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo in Abuja, Adesugba said the authority in its attempt to use the zone scheme to fast-track the country’s industrialisation process found it expedient to extend such a mandate to scale-up the country’s healthcare system.

He explained that it was important for the concept to be adopted by the Federal Executive Council as a national project, adding that such show of political-will was needed to ward-off the would-be investors’ fears and reservations.

Adesugba also provided an introduction and rationale for the project based on the COVID-19 effect, adding that the prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases in a more threatening manner unequivocally necessitated the urgent need to improve and invest in the country’s healthcare.

The NEPZA boss stated that the over $2 billion capital flight on medical tourism annually was a needless astronomical cost of medical services abroad which had a serious negative effect on the economy.

“The medical special economic zone remains a tool to reduce medical tourism and to reinstate buoyancy in our economy.”

He also outlined the authority’s vision for the project with details on the pilot project, benefits to Nigeria, components of the MSEZ, criteria for site selection, criteria for success, the steps taken to date which included stakeholders’ engagement, gazetting of MSEZ in third schedule of activities, state engagement and budget allocation as well as the proposed implementation strategy.

“The statistics as of this morning indicate that we have lost 2,057 people to COVID-19 but we have lost more to malaria this year as we speak, we have lost more to TB, HIV. So, our intention is to put together the kind of scheme that would holistically address the country’s healthcare challenges.

“We have been able to pick some locations and we discovered that it’s even easier for us because there are some states that have already indicated interest to host the project.

“Lagos, Kwara and Katsina states are waiting for the commencement of this initiative. While Katsina is on the verge of allotting us 400 hectares of land near the airport for the scheme, we have taken delivery of large sites in Lekki, Lagos and Kwara respectively,” Adesugba said.

On his part, Adebayo expressed delight on the initiative and promised to take it to FEC for consideration.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP