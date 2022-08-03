NEPC visits Ibadan-based indigenous clothing brand

Officials of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Oyo State, on Tuesday, paid an inspection visit to the head-office of Fabriceight, an ibadan-based Afro-centric clothing brand, in Oyo State.

The NEPC officials led by its Assistant Director/ Trade Promotion Advisor in Oyo State, Mrs Emmanuel Bolanle, while inspecting different machines used by the company in producing T-shirts and other wear-able products noted that the essence of the Council is majorly to support indigenous products and give them a facelift for international recognition and exportation.

Bolanle, who lauded the company’s effort at making a credible name in the clothing industry globally, expressed satisfaction at the quality of products inspected, saying that apart from taking cue from different companies doing well in the industry, both in Nigeria and Ghana, encouraged them to make judicious use of social media handle for marketing and branding will go a long in positioning the company for global recognition.

“If you plan to produce some amount of T-shirts per day, you musthave marketers on ground. If you don’t have marketers, nobody will know what you’re doing. Maximise your social media handle very well and make sure that when they Google your brand name, it pops up and let it go viral to show that things can be done better atFabriceight.”

The NEPC representative added that as an indigenous clothing company, the company has a chance to be unique by linking up with African culture, festivals and aesthetics in a bid to produce something most synonymous to Africa and of course, Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Fabriceight, MrAkinyemiAkinjiola explained that the idea of producing indigenous clothing is to promote African culture, noting that richness of African culture in colours and wonders is not getting the required attention.

“Over the years, African culture has been showcased in various ways like music, museum, dance, festivals and various other ways.

“We are out to express the African culture by painting beautiful African stories through wear-able casual pieces. Promoting African culture through unique clothing and style. Fabriceight is an Afro-centric clothing brand showcasing Nigerian and African culture through fashion.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Terrorist attacks: Security forces have full freedom to end menace ― Buhari