NEPC trains trade officers to boost non oil export

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has trained trade officers in a bid to expand international market knowledge for the growth of the country’s non-oil export.

Speaking while graduating 12 officers on Wednesday in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, expressed delight over the graduation ceremony for Class 2021 Level 4 Diploma Programme in International Trade, a tripartite collaboration between the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade (CIE&IT) of the United Kingdom.

She said, “I am excited and must commend the ITC and the Institute for providing this unique opportunity to train and build the capacity and competence of NEPC staff with innovative skills and professional knowledge required by trade promotion officers to drive non-oil exports in this dynamic ecosystem.

The Council appreciates ITC particularly for sponsoring the programme and the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade for giving out their best faculty. This gesture is very timely in our quest to double non-oil exports from Nigeria and sustain competitiveness in the just emerged African Continental Free Trade Area market.”

Ayeni therefore charged the graduands to duplicate the knowledge they have acquired by reflecting a high level of expertise that would improve trade facilitation for Nigeria.

“I say a very big congratulations to you all. I am convinced that your capacity, capability and competence as trade promotion experts have been empowered through this Level 4 diploma course.

A cursory look at the course modules, which consisted of the Business Environment, Finance of International Trade, International Marketing and International Physical Distribution, speaks to the current realities a trade promotion officer requires to excel in his or her profession.

NEPC is poised to leverage these knowledge and innovative skills to double Nigeria’s non-oil export,” she stated.

The ED also expressed the Council’s desire to continue the collaboration with ITC and the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade to train more NEPC staff.

Also speaking, the Head of Trade Policy and Market Access for Nigeria, UK Department for Business and Trade, Mujina Kaindama, said exporters are the bridge between local industries and global markets.

“They are the engines of job creation, industrial development, and foreign exchange stability. For Nigeria to truly thrive beyond oil, we must collaborate to build strong, sustainable, and diversified export value chains.

Because the work of growing exports, value addition, and linking Nigerian products and services to international markets is critical not only to Nigeria’s economic development but also to unlocking the full potential of the UK–Nigeria trade relationship.

We look forward to seeing shea butter beauty products from Niger on shelves in Manchester or textiles from Abeokuta competing in London,” she stated.

