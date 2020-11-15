NEPC synergises stakeholders to stimulate investments in non-oil export trade

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo has expressed the council readiness to collaborate with other relevant stakeholders in the sector to reposition, reactivate and increase the nation’s productivity through the promotion of non-oil exports.

Awolowo who stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital, during a stakeholders meeting on repositioning Nexportrade Houses Ltd (NHL) however, said exporters are being faced with high cost of logistics in exporting Made-in-Nigeria Products and Services”.

The Executive Director who was represented by the Trade Promotion Advisor (TPA) NEPC, Akure, Mrs. Iyabode Abe, stressed the need for

NHL to embark on aggressive marketing to enhance productivity, expansion and facilitate growth, saying the initiative was aimed at promoting the patronage for export quality “Made-in-Nigeria Products and Services”.

He said: “One of the challenges faced by exporters is the cost of logistics, especially exporting to West African countries, where Made- in- Nigeria products have a comparative advantage.

“The core aim of NHL is to drastically reduce this cost of logistics for exporters, especially the Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“NEPC being the Federal Government apex agency saddled with the responsibility of diversifying the Nigerian economy through the promotion of non-oil export believes NHL platform can provide and support Nigerian exporters in dominating the West African and African market if given the necessary assistance.

“Consequently, the Council is collaborating with Manufacturer Association of NigeriaMANEG Export Group (MANEG) to reactivate and reposition the NEXPORTRADE House Ltd project with a view to achieving it’s set objectives”

He disclosed that NEPC is currently working with MANEG to upgrade the NHL website with the aim of making it more interactive to attract potential customers for its members and promote the patronage for Made in Nigeria products and services.

Awolowo said the event was aimed at educating and sensitizing the targeted gainers, on the goals of NHL, the administrative and operational framework of NHL and its benefits to Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises and established businesses.

Also speaking, the TPA, Abe disclosed that the Council is committed to playing a leading role in accelerating and providing a conducive environment for Nigeria’s effective and profitable participation in the international market space.

She said that the Council has been able to build capacities of exporters , potential exporters and various stakeholders to position them to be able to compete favourably with their peers across the globe.

