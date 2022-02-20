NEPC pegs non-oil export as Nigerian economy’s survival line

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has pegged the export of non-oil products as the survival line of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, called on Nigerians to embrace the export of made in Nigeria products to boost the country’s economy, create jobs and attract Foreign Direct Investments.

He reaffirmed that exporting Nigerian products is the key to economic survival as it has become an emergency for Nigerians to embrace the export of non-oil products.

“NEPC is working assiduously to create an enabling environment for exporters, the Council is currently working on the enactment of enabling laws to drive export. The Council would also embark on the sensitisation of Nigerians across the country on the importance of export for national development,” Dr Yakusak stated.

A Nollywood actor, Mr Francis Duru, commended NEPC for the new initiative, noting that Nigeria’s overreliance on oil has done more harm than good for economic development.

Mr Duru noted that the creative industry holds enormous potential for the nation’s economy, noting that the sector could jump-start the economy.

Another Nollywood Actor, Ejike Asiegbu, underscored the need for Nigeria to harness its abundant human and material resources to defeat the poverty plaguing the country.

