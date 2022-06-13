Neo-black movement donates N2m to victims of Owo catholic church attack

The Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has donated the sum of N2m to victims of the St Francis Catholic Church attack in Owo, Ondo State, condemning the violent attack on the innocent worshippers, and describing it as evil.

The National President of the group, Olorogun Ese Kakor, made the donation at the Palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, after visiting the scene of the attack, urged the federal government not to relent in its efforts in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Kakor said it was unimaginable that gunmen could attack a place of worship in the heart of the town, killing worshippers in the sanctuary.

Kakor described the NBM as a pan-African organisation that promotes African culture and engages in humanitarian services, insisting that the NBM was not part of the Blackaxe confraternity.

He said the organisation would help to showcase the rich cultural values of the Owo community ahead of the Owo Igogo festival.

“We came to sympathise with the church on this attack. We come to share in their grief and sympathise with the people of Owo.

“Intelligence matters a lot. Security agents have to up their game. It is getting worse. Nigerians have to report suspicious movement around them.

“NBM has nothing to do with Blackaxe confraternity. Blackaxe is a criminal organisation. We are a humanitarian organisation and not criminal.”

The Parish Priest of the church, Fr. Vincent Amadin, said the number of injured persons has risen, disclosing that those who went home after the incident didn’t know they had internal injuries.





“You cannot say this is the actual figure because more than half of the church were affected. There are various forms of injuries. Some just went home with minor injuries but they are complaining now. A woman that didn’t know she had internal injuries called me yesterday after she fell.”

Oba Ogunoye commended the gesture of the NBM and said it was unfortunate that terrorists defiled the House of God and attempted to shatter the peace enjoyed in Owo.

“It is an unfortunate incident, we never expected the attack. Nigeria has been experiencing terrorist attacks but we were never concerned that this incident could come to our area. We are experiencing it now.

“Our humanity is challenged. The FG should focus on protecting lives and property. We should get prepared to defend ourselves. The perpetrators are looking for soft spots. We must protect ourselves. Nobody has the right to take life.”

“I am happy to hear that your movement is at the forefront of the promotion of African culture. I have been striving to promote our culture.

“In line with your organisation’s philosophy, I am inviting you to be part of the Igogo festival. It is a unique festival that has existed for over 600 years.

“This is high time we promote our culture and tradition that are not in conflict with the best reasoning. I thank you for coming at this hour of grief.”

