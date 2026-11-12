Neo-Awoism: Obafemi Awolowo Foundation to host virtual roundtable

A virtual roundtable scheduled for November 26, 2026, was on Wednesday announced by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation.

The roundtable is slated to bring together scholars, public intellectuals, policy-makers, and development practitioners to examine critically ’Neo-Awoism, a proposed political-economic framework that seeks to reimagine the development philosophy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo for modern, market-oriented, and technology-driven Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of Nigeria’s most consequential political thinkers and statesmen, had erected his legacy on enduring principles, namely human capital development, social justice, fiscal discipline, productive governance and genuine federalism.

These principles, according to the Foundation, powered some of what it termed the most transformative developmental achievements in Nigerian history, from free universal primary education to infrastructure investments in the old Western Region.

It argued that Neo-Awoism, developed and authored by its originator, Ambassador Dr O. Awolowo Dosumu, has the intention of reinterpreting these timeless principles for Nigeria’s contemporary realities, its political turbulence, economic pressures, and accelerating technological disruption.

The Foundation emphasised that the roundtable is not designed to endorse a predetermined doctrine but rather intends to subject the concept to rigorous interrogation, critical analysis, and constructive engagement, exploring its intellectual coherence, contemporary relevance, and practical applicability.

The roundtable is also expected to look at which elements of Chief Awolowo’s developmental philosophy remain relevant and how they might be reinterpreted for contemporary Nigeria, whether Neo-Awoism offers the required framework for addressing Nigeria’s present challenges, how can its principles be translated into practical policies and institutional reforms, and what aspects of the concept require further clarification, refinement, or development.

Furthermore, the roundtable would critically assess the concept’s strengths, limitations, and potential contributions to national development; identify areas for further research, refinement, and possible policy application; explore opportunities for wider intellectual and public engagement; and recommend actionable next steps toward translating promising ideas into policy proposals.

According to the Foundation, “The ultimate objective is not merely to revisit a distinguished legacy but to explore how the principles underlying that legacy can help illuminate a more productive, equitable, and sustainable future for Nigeria.”