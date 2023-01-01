Nengi, Mercy Aigbe and other New Year’s Day celebrity birthdays

January 1st is a day of celebration. For the vast majority around the world, it is just about marking the start of a new year, but to some, today is a celebration of their birthdays.

From Sport stars down to Actors and Entertainers in general, today is indeed a day of celebration.

1. MERCY AIGBE

Born in 1978, Mercy is a Nigerian actress, director, fashionista and businesswoman.

She is best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies.

She was born in Benin city, Edo state of Nigeria but she spent most of her life in Lagos state where she attained both her primary and secondary school education.

She began her acting career in 2001 when she started as a minor character in Yoruba movies. Since then, she hasn’t looked back, starring in over 150 movies.

2. REBECCA HAMPSON NENGI

Born in 1998, “Nengi” as she’s known is a Nigerian reality TV star, model, actress and former beauty queen.

The Bayelsa native participated in several local pageantry before contesting for Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) in 2017.

In 19th July 2019, Nengi was one of the 20 contestants at the Big Brother Naija season 5, and she was the second runner up in BBNaija 2020 show.





After the reality show, Nengi made her first movie debut in Nollywood movie “Nneka the pretty serpent”

3. MOYO LAWAL

Moyo Lawal born in Badagry town in Lagos state is a Nollywood actress.

Her career became more pronounced when she secured a movie role in an award-winning TV series titled Tinsel.

She won the award “Revelation of the year” at Best of Nollywood Awards in 2012.

4. IBRAHIM YEKINI

Ibrahim Yekini was born on January 1, 1980, popularly referred to as “Itele D’icon,” is a Nigerian actor, screenwriter, movie producer, and director.

He began his acting career in 1998 when he joined the Folorunsho Adejobi theatre group in Iju Ishaga, Lagos State as an apprentice.