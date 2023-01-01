Nengi, Mercy Aigbe and other New Year’s Day celebrity birthdays

January 1st is a day of celebration. For the vast majority around the world, it is just about marking the start of a new year, but to some, today is a celebration of their birthdays.
From Sport stars down to Actors and Entertainers in general, today is indeed a day of celebration.
1. MERCY AIGBE
Born in 1978, Mercy is a Nigerian actress, director, fashionista and businesswoman.
She is best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies.
She was born in Benin city, Edo state of Nigeria but she spent most of her life in Lagos state where she attained both her primary and secondary school education.
She began her acting career in 2001 when she started as a minor character in Yoruba movies. Since then, she hasn’t looked back, starring in over 150 movies.
2. REBECCA HAMPSON NENGI
Born in 1998, “Nengi” as she’s known is a Nigerian reality TV star, model, actress and former beauty queen.
The Bayelsa native participated in several local pageantry before contesting for Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) in 2017.
In 19th July 2019, Nengi was one of the 20 contestants at the Big Brother Naija season 5, and she was the second runner up in BBNaija 2020 show.
After the reality show, Nengi made her first movie debut in Nollywood movie “Nneka the pretty serpent”
3. MOYO LAWAL
Moyo Lawal born in Badagry town in Lagos state is a Nollywood actress.
Her career became more pronounced when she secured a movie role in an award-winning TV series titled Tinsel.
She won the award “Revelation of the year” at Best of Nollywood Awards in 2012.
4. IBRAHIM YEKINI
Ibrahim Yekini was born on January 1, 1980, popularly referred to as “Itele D’icon,” is a Nigerian actor, screenwriter, movie producer, and director.
He began his acting career in 1998 when he joined the Folorunsho Adejobi theatre group in Iju Ishaga, Lagos State as an apprentice.
He featured in his first Nollywood movie titled: “Dapo Tori Ti E”, in 2000.
He has featured in movies like Kesari, President Kuti, Lucifer, Romeo, Anini, and Akoba.
5. MUSTAPHA SHOLAGBADE
He is a actor and movie producer born on January 1 in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.
Mustapha began his acting career in 2005 after graduating from Odunfa Caucus in 2010. He has produced over four movies and had also featured in several movies such as Ina Okunkun, Ife Mi, Atori, Ore kan, and Idapada.
6. FRANK ONYEKA
Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka was born in 1998.
He is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Brentford and the Nigeria national team.
He started in Nigerian club FC Ebedei FC, before moving to Danish Midtjylland in January 2016.
He made his debut with the Nigeria national team in 2020, and has 8 appearances.
7. JACK WILSHERE
Jack Andrew Garry Wilshere was born in 1992.
He is a former professional player who played as a midfielder.
He is the currently a football coach with the Arsenal U18s.
He started his career at the Arsenal FC, before joining West Ham United for two years.
He had very short spells at AFC Bournemouth and AGF, before announcing his retirement from playing in July 2022 due to recurring injuries.
Wilshere appeared 34 times for England, having previously represented at the under-age levels.
He made his debut for the senior team at the age of 18 years and 222 days, the 12th-youngest debutant for England.
He represented his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2016.