Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party initiates disciplinary action against Abure

National leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has declared its unwavering unity and resolve to “emancipate Nigeria from APC failure,” while announcing disciplinary measures against former National Chairman, Julius Abure.

In a press statement released by the Acting National Chairman, Sen. Nenadi Esther Usman and Acting National Secretary Sen. Darlington Nwokocha, addressed party members, emphasizing the party’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and internal democracy.

The LP leadership commended the judiciary for the recent Supreme Court judgment that removed Mr. Abure from his position.

However, they criticized Mr. Abure’s subsequent actions, accusing him of misrepresentation and threatening the party’s integrity.

“We must also confront with courage and clarity Mr. Abure and his co-travellers’ divisive actions and familiar manipulative antics that threaten the integrity, public image and unity of our party.”

“The National Executive Council (NEC) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Abure for allegedly impersonating the National Chairman, following the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

The statement added that a special investigative committee has been formed to review his actions, and he has been given 48 hours to explain why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him.

According to the statement, “the NEC, in session, hereby announces the commencement of disciplinary actions against Mr. Abure. NEC gives Mr. Abure 48 hours notice to show why disciplinary actions would not be taken against him for his numerous acts of misconduct against the party.”

“Mr. Abure has been warned to cease identifying as the National Chairman. The party has also urged him to address allegations of corruption, forgery, perjury, and criminal conspiracy against him.”

“Mr. Abure is hereby warned to desist from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party or impersonating the office in any form.”

“The NEC passed a vote of confidence in Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Peter Obi, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and all Labour Party Caucus members in the National and State Assemblies.”

“The party apologised to Mr. Obi and Governor Otti for remarks made by the suspended former Chairman, Bar. Abure. “Accordingly, on behalf of the leadership and members of the Labour Party globally, we tender an unreserved apology to Mr Peter Obi and Governor Otti for the uncouth and irresponsible remarks previously made by the suspended former Chairman, Bar. Abure.”

The statement also included a factsheet outlining the events leading to the leadership dispute, emphasising the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the appeal by Sen. Nenadi Usman’s Caretaker Committee and dismiss Abure’s cross-appeal.

“The Honourable Justice John Inyang Okoro specifically declared: “The decisions of the trial court and the court below, recognising Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the first respondent (LP), are hereby set aside.”

Looking ahead, the Labour Party announced plans for a nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise, with forthcoming ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses culminating in a National Convention.

The party leadership called on all members of the party to unite and support the current leadership, rejecting any attempts to create division.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to national transformation and a call for all Nigerians to join the movement.

“The Labour Party stands united, disciplined, and reinvigorated. We reaffirm our commitment to rebuilding the Labour Party as a true vehicle for national transformation.”