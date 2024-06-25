National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday in Ilorin warned of imminent high and moderate floodings in some communities in Kwara state during this year’s rainy season.

Speaking during the ‘2024 Downscaling of Flood Early Warnings Systems’ at state levels in Ilorin, the NEMA director-general, Mrs Zubaida Umar, listed the local government areas that are under high and moderate flood risk areas to include Pategi, Edu, Kaiama, Asa and Baruten.

Umar, who was represented by the agency’s director of Disaster Risk Reduction, Mr. Daniel Obot, called on the state government to take proactive measures to mitigate flooding in the state.

She also stressed the importance of the programme for effective early actions to save lives and livelihoods during the rainy season.

According to her, the 2024 rainy season, indicates that some local government areas of Kwara state are still predicted to be affected by flooding.

Umar explained that this underscores the flag-off, and support in this initiative of downscaling flood early warning and risk mitigation messages to the grassroots.

Quoting the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA), 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), she said that 31 states with 148 local government areas have been predicted to be within the high flood risk areas.

She also said that 35 states, including FCT with 249 local government areas are considered to fall within the moderate flood risk areas.

“The remaining 377 LGAs are forecasted for the low flood risk areas. These flood risk areas are presented with their degree of vulnerability to serve as a tool for governments at all levels to develop risk reduction measures to avert disaster losses during this rainy season.

“Similarly, sectors of agriculture and food security, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), education, health, transportation, security, amongst others, are to set up mechanisms for disaster preparedness and risk reduction based on the early action strategies,” she said.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Saba Mamman-Jubril, commended the agency for their proactive measures.

Jubril, who represented Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, advised on the need for dyke or levee, an embankment constructed along a riverbank or coastal shoreline, to prevent the flow of floodwaters onto land.

He observed the need for frequent dredging, building of more buffers and deforestation to stem the dangers of flooding in communities.

Alhaji Ibrahim Olatunji, the Personal Assistant and representative of Oba of Jebba, Abdulkadir Adebara, appealed to the state government to relocate people in riverine communities to save their lives.

Also, Alhaji Gana Lukpadu, the Ciroma of Patigi lamented that the community is always worse hit by flooding every year.

He urged the government at all tiers to find lasting solutions to flooding in the state and across the nation.

