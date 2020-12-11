NEMA to train stakeholders on how to assist road accident victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that the agency is set to train relevant stakeholders on how to render initial assistance to victims on the scenes of road accidents.

Head of Abuja Area Operation Office of NEMA, Mr Bitrus Samuel disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He stated that the partnership will cover training to boost the capacity of the staff of the stakeholders.

He was shedding light on the training themed ”Mass Casualty Handling In The ‘Ember’ Months” held on Dec. 10 in Lokoja for officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, civil defence, Red Cross, State Emergency Management Agency and others.

According to him, NEMA was initiating the efforts to support FRSC, being the leading agency for road traffic management in the country.

He said that the theme of the training “Mass Casualty Handling In The ‘Ember’ Months,” was carefully chosen to drive home the importance of initial assistance render to road crash victims at the scene of accidents.

Samuel said that such initial assistance would largely determine whether the victims will survive or be subjected to permanent disability.

He then charged road emergency handlers to always ensure that assistance was rendered timely, appropriately and effectively in a way that will lead to the survival and preservation of health of victims.

“It is a common knowledge that accident victims needlessly die or are permanently confined to wheelchairs as a result of lack of initial care and unprofessional handling,” he said.

According to him, NEMA in line with its mandate will continue to coordinate resources towards efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in Nigeria.

He also said that the agency would from -time to -time, bring stakeholders together for joint training and exercises to harness each other’s strength and close identified gaps.

“It is important to note that, in combating today’s threats, capabilities required to go beyond those of any single agency.

“It entails interoperability and synergy of efforts through, information sharing, expertise and resources to achieve the desired results,” Samuel explained.

He urged participants to see the training exercise as an avenue to contribute their quota in reducing the sufferings of Nigerians plying the roads.

The NEMA official also told response agencies to see the training as another opportunity to collaborate, share experiences and re-strategise to scale up their levels of preparedness and alertness for better performance.

