NEMA, stakeholders move to prevent road accidents during festive season

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and stakeholders like the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its counterparts, the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) among others have moved to prevent disasters during the yuletide season across Niger State.

The meeting which had different key stakeholders resulted in the launching of the 2022 “Operation Eagle Eye”, for safe roads during Yuletide season.

The Head of NEMA, Minna Operations Office, Hajiya Zainab Sai’du explained that Operation Eagle Eye was a support initiative for the first responder in road emergencies such as Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which the agency had been working closely with.

“The operation is a comprehensive idea that first seeks to sanitise road users, especially in yuletide season that is characterised by heavy vehicular movement across the country,” she said.

She said the stakeholders’ collaboration would help to curb incidents of road crashes, adding that the agency places emphasis first on prevention by continuous sensitisation of road users on the need to be careful while driving.