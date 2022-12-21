NEMA, stakeholders move to prevent road accidents during festive season

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and stakeholders like the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its counterparts, the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) among others have moved to prevent disasters during the yuletide season across Niger State.

The meeting which had different key stakeholders resulted in the launching of the 2022 “Operation Eagle Eye”, for safe roads during Yuletide season.

The Head of NEMA, Minna Operations Office, Hajiya Zainab Sai’du explained that Operation Eagle Eye was a support initiative for the first responder in road emergencies such as Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which the agency had been working closely with.

“The operation is a comprehensive idea that first seeks to sanitise road users, especially in yuletide season that is characterised by heavy vehicular movement across the country,” she said.

She said the stakeholders’ collaboration would help to curb incidents of road crashes, adding that the agency places emphasis first on prevention by continuous sensitisation of road users on the need to be careful while driving.

Sai’du noted that Operation Eagle Eye also double as a response mechanism to any emergency that might threaten the lives of people during the festive period.

She disclosed that staff of the agency would patrol across different roads in the state alongside the agency’s ambulance on standby operation to respond to any distress call during the festive season.

She called on the stakeholders to support the operation as disaster management was everybody’s business, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure a hitch and accident from yuletide season.

In their separate remarks, representatives of the Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Red Cross and the National Law Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), lauded NEMA for the initiative aimed at bringing road accidents to barest minimum.

According to them, road disasters had reduced as a result of the yearly launching of Operation Eagle Eye, pledging their full support to the agency during the yuletide season.

They noted that safety was everybody’s business and promised to go back to their various organisations to pass the information on safety tips for road users to ensure their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on a journey, avoid fatigue driving, wear comfortable clothes while driving, eat light food and avoid overloading.

Presentations on the Danger of Drug Abuse for Drivers, Vehicle Checks and Maintenance and Defensive Driving in Yuletide were made by NDLEA, VIO and FRSC respectively.
