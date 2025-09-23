NEMA, stakeholders move to address rising boat mishaps in Niger

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Minna Operations Office, has engaged stakeholders to discuss measures to curb incessant boat mishaps in Niger.

Nigerian Tribune’s investigation in Minna on Tuesday revealed that the meeting held at the Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) aimed to share expertise, experience, and valuable insights on boat mishap prevention and response strategies.

Mr Hussaini Isah, Head of NEMA Minna Operations Office, emphasised the significance of effective preparedness, enforcement, and response strategies in mitigating the impact of boat mishap on lives, Livelihood, communities, and infrastructure.

“Boat mishap and other hydrological hazards have posed a significant threat to Nigeria’s economic, social and environmental well-being,” he said.

He explained that the meeting aimed to foster collaboration and develop ways to reduce the risks and impacts associated with boat mishaps in Niger state.

Isah stressed that relevant agencies must tackle key areas, including causes of boat accidents, enhance search and rescue operations, ongoing sensitisation, and enforcement of the use of life jackets.

Other areas, he said, were shared responsibility, joint life jacket distribution, and state and local government support for community leaders to find a lasting solution to frequent boat mishaps on waterways.

Isah commended participants, speakers, and partners for their contributions, highlighting their expertise and commitment to disaster risk reduction and community resilience.

“Let us work together to build a more resilient Nigeria, where communities are better informed, better prepared and better equipped to withstand and recover from any form of emergency or boat mishap incident,” he said.

The Area Manager, National Inland Water Ways Authority in charge of Niger and Kwara states, Mr Akapo Adeboye, disclosed that the authority through the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economic has donated about 3,500 life jackets to Riverine communities in the state, but expressed gretts that the jackets have not been utilized by the boat operators leading to the frequent boat mishap and killing of many innocent life’s in recent times.

Akapo stressed that after sharing the life jackets with the people, they took them and sold them, saying that NIWA would stop distributing life jackets to the people.

“The impact of life jackets at the water ways are not being felt, but,this time around,we are going to involve our river marshalls, emergency response team from NIWA and supporting team from all the relevant agencies within the state to ensure that henceforth, life jackets must be used on water front,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Hon. Abdullahi Baba Arah, explained that underwater tree storms have been identified as a major challenge on the waterways.

Baba-Arah, represented by the Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, NSEMA, Alhaji Salihu Garba, appealed to the partners who had resources to take advantage of the dry season to assist and cut down the underwater tree stumps to save the lives of the people in the riverine communities.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders at the engagement meeting include, NEMA, NSEMA, NIWA, N-HYPPADEC, Niger state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, NSCDC, V.I.O, FRSC, NOA, as well as Sarkin Ruwa and Sarkin Gwata, amongst others.