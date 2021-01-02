NEMA solicits stakeholders’ support on disaster management in Ekiti

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has solicited collaboration among stakeholders on efficient disaster management in Ekiti.

The NEMA Head of Operations for Ekiti, Osun and Ondo States, Mr Segun Afolayan stated this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti, tagged, “Stakeholders Meeting on Strengthening Inter-Agency Relationship on Preparedness And Response to Emergencies.

Representatives of Nigeria Police, Red Cross, Fire service, State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), State Ministry of Health, Environment made presentation on various roles and their challenges in disaster management.

Afolayan stressed the need for cordial relationship with other relevant stakeholders in the state in taking the right measures to avert disasters and also to adopt effective management strategies in averting incidences such as fire, accident, flooding across the state.

According to him, the workshop was aimed at engaging the stakeholders and identified their challenges towards ensuring effective management of the disaster.

He added that the interaction would enable stakeholders to identify most critical disasters, responses and implementation of national disaster plans.

He said, “Nigeria has experienced many disasters this year namely COVID-19 pandemic, flood, banditry, security challenges, fire incidents, road crash and building collapse.

“As we are aware that disasters occurs unannounced and requires immediate in response ,it is therefore expected to identify the risk factor and put measures in place to ensure that lives as well as property is secured.”

Others who spoke during the eve made commitments toward taking the right measures to avert disasters and adopting effective management strategies in the state.

