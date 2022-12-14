NEMA, SEMA distribute relief items to 1,289 flood victims in Kano

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has distributed relief items to 1,289 victims of flood, and vulnerable persons in Ajingi and Albasu Local Government Areas.

The Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, said the items were meant to bring succour to the victims.

Speaking on behalf of Ahmed-Habib, the NEMA Coordinator Kano Territorial Office, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, disclosed that NEMA symphatised with the victims on the sufferings they were passing through.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili said that in Ajingi Local government, 495 victims of flood and 150 vulnerable persons benefitted from the gesture.

According to him, “In Albasu Local government, 494 flood victims and 150 vulnerable persons benefitted from the 7,415 bags of grains approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, from the National Strategic Reserve Stock to be distributed in Kano.”

Dr.Jili stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also donated 5,000 cartons of relief materials to flood victims in the state.

He however listed the distributed items to include noodles, rice, beans, maize, tomato paste, seasoning cubes, vegetable oil, cement, and nails.





Other items are nylon mats, roofing sheets, blankets, ceiling boards, guinea corn, and millet.

Dr Jili urged members of the public, especially women using firewood and charcoal, to handle fire with care and always switch off their electrical appliances whenever they were going out or going to bed, to avoid inferno.

Speaking on the occasion, member representing Albasu, Ajingi, Gaya, Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmoud-Gaya, commended NEMA and SEMA for their support and urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the items.

The Chairmen of Ajingi and Albasu local government areas, Alhaji Murtala Uba Ajingi and Mu’azu Abubakar, applauded NEMA and SEMA for assisting the vulnerable.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Zuwaira Sule, commended the agency for the donation.

She disclosed that “about five months ago, my house was completely destroyed by flood due to heavy rainfall.

“I lost all my properties during the incident but we thank Almighty God no life was lost,” she said.

It will be recalled that in November 2022, NEMA presented 7,415 bags of grains and clothing materials, to Kano SEMA for distribution to victims of flooding in the state.