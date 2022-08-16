NEMA resumes air ambulance services

Authorities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have resumed operation of its Air ambulance after successful routine maintenance and completion of all civil aviation requirements.
An official inaugural return flight was held as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq and NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed were conveyed from Abuja to Dutse, Jigawa State on an official engagement.
In 2014, NEMA introduced its first Air Ambulance for emergency health care.
The aeroplane, which was launched at the Trauma Center of the National Hospital, Abuja, was for quick transportation of patients with emergency cases.
In his remarks, the former Chief Pilot and Head of NEMA Special Wing Wing, Captain Ibrahim Mamman, affirmed that the project was part of the transformation agenda of the Federal Government.
“The Air Ambulance can be used to transport patients with critical and traumatic health situations from anywhere the individual is,” Mamman had said.
“As a matter of fact, the jet can go anywhere in the world; it has a mile range of 3000 miles.”
However, in 2018 operations of the Air Ambulance service were grounded after it was due to routine maintenance and regulatory requirement.
Following changes in leadership, repair of the aircraft was completed last year in 2021 and returned from France.
This year, the present management finalised all regulatory requirements in returning the aircraft to its Ambulance operations.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘39.6 per cent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs
- Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
- Safety precautions to observe at the airport
- Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app
- Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips
- Things to look out for before starting a business
- Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle
- Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- NEMA air ambulance services
- NEMA resumes air ambulance services