The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that 24 survivors have been rescued from the boat mishap in Bayelsa State, with emergency responders intensifying search and rescue operations for other passengers involved in the tragedy.

The agency said 19 of the survivors were taken to Ayama Clinic, while five others, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, were conveyed to Family Care Hospital, Yenagoa, for medical attention.

NEMA, in a statement issued on Saturday by its Head of Information Unit, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, said it had approved the deployment of an additional technical team to Bayelsa State to strengthen the coordination of ongoing search and rescue operations.

The deployment followed Friday’s tragic boat accident at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, which occurred on November 20, 2026.

According to the agency, the boat was reportedly conveying passengers from Ayama to Ukubie community to attend a burial ceremony when the unfortunate incident occurred.

NEMA disclosed that it had earlier activated its South-South Zonal Directorate and deployed an emergency response team from its Port Harcourt Operations Office to the scene to support rescue efforts.

The agency said its personnel were working in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local divers and other relevant stakeholders to sustain the operations.

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State visited the scene of the incident, where he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The governor commended NEMA, SEMA, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the Nigeria Police, the NSCDC, local divers and other emergency responders for their prompt mobilisation, collaborative efforts and commitment to the rescue operations despite the difficult riverine terrain.

NEMA, while commiserating with the Bayelsa State Government and people, particularly families who lost loved ones, assured that it would continue working with relevant authorities and emergency responders to support the ongoing operations and ensure effective coordination of response efforts.