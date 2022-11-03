NEMA receives over N500m medical donation from US-based charity organization

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has taken delivery of assorted medicaments and medical consumables worth over N500 million donated by MAP International, a Christian Charity Organization based in the United States of America (USA).

The NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed acknowledged the receipt of the items at the warehouse containing the medical supplies, in Abuja.

According to the NEMA helmsman, the multi-million naira medical support is for Nigerians affected by disasters across the country.

He assured that the items would be distributed to medical facilities across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) towards assisting persons affected by flood and other disasters.

The items, according to him include Prenatal micronutrient supplements, Knee walker, Syringes, Krill oil, Sharp collector, Bacterine spray and Lancet procare.

Others are; Nitrile gloves, Nose masks, Meditated glasses, Disposable barrier gowns, Respirator particulate, and Syringe insulin among others.

The NEMA Director General appreciated the Charity Organization for the donation and acknowledged the support and collaboration of agencies that facilitated in the clearance of the items.

According to a statement issued and signed by NEMA’s Head of Press Unit, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, MAP International, is a Christian Charity organization based in the United States of America.