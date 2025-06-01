NEMA reactivates emergency operations centre to curb potential flood crisis

In a bid to avert another national disaster, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC)—a multi-stakeholder platform established to monitor flood situations, track data and reliable information, and coordinate resource mobilisation and deployment in response to the 2025 flooding across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, the activation of the NEOC is part of NEMA’s strategic and proactive measures to effectively manage the 2025 flood emergency.

The centre commenced operations over the weekend, beginning with the response to the Mokwa flooding incident, where NEMA’s Rescue and Operations Team has so far recovered 151 bodies, with 503 households and 264 houses affected, and 3,018 individuals displaced.

“The National Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with other emergency response bodies, is intensifying efforts to track and rescue missing persons and provide relief support to flood-affected families in Mokwa, Niger State,” the agency stated.

On Saturday, 31 May 2025, NEMA’s rapid response and recovery team conducted a symbolic distribution of relief materials to affected persons and then handed over the continued distribution to the Local Government Authority (LGA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the community leader (Sarkin Hausawa).

The agency also noted that it is closely monitoring and supporting the full recovery of initially hospitalised victims, most of whom have now been treated and discharged.

Furthermore, two township roads and bridges damaged by the flooding have negatively impacted vehicular movement and economic activities in the area.

To mitigate the risk of water-borne diseases commonly associated with flooding, NEMA has deployed its mobile water purification equipment to provide potable water for domestic use in the affected communities, along with other hygiene interventions.

“In line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu, all hands are on deck to ensure that every necessary support is provided to the town during this trying time, while the situation is generally returning to normal,” the agency affirmed.