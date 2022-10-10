NEMA, military commence aerial operation to rescue trapped flood victims in Anambra

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Disaster Response Unit (DRU) of the Military have commenced aerial view operations to rescue persons displaced or trapped by the rising floods in Anambra.

Mr Thickman Tanimu, the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, South-East, told journalists on Monday in Awka, that it would aid the airlifting of trapped persons in the affected communities.

“Search and Rescue (SAR Operations) has commenced today. The Military DRU has engaged and has started ‘Air Recce’ or Aerial view to collect imagery intelligence of the affected communities.

“This will help to ascertain displaced and trapped persons who need to be evacuated to pave the way for airlifting,” he said.

Tanimu said that the Presidency and the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib while commiserating with the state government and flood victims including the bereaved, approved the relief materials.

He said that the relief materials would be presented directly to flood victims on Tuesday, adding, “The delay in the arrival of the relief materials is due to the flood disaster that cut off the Abuja – Lokoja road and also the security situation due to the Monday sit-at-home in the South East.

“The relief material will hopefully arrive on Tuesday and be ready for delivery directly to victims.

“These items are meant to complement the efforts of Anambra State Government in providing immediate succour to victims and aid their speedy rehabilitation.”

