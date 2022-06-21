NEMA hands over multi-million naira relief materials to victims of Owo attack

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief items to 120 households affected by the June 5 church attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

The items delivered were 120 bags of 10kg rice, 120 bags of 10kg beans, 120 bags of 10kg maize, 10 bags of 50kg salt, 50 cartons of detergent and 50 cartons of bath soap.

Others were 300 pieces of bath towel, 400 pieces of wax prints, 300 pieces of guinea brocade and 25 kegs of vegetable oil among others

The NEMA Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, while presenting the items in Owo said the Agency had also supplied medical consumables to four hospitals in Owo town for treatment of the wounded victims. He said that the gesture was aimed at providing succour to the affected persons.

The four hospitals that received the medicaments earlier supplied by NEMA were: Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, St. Louis Hospital, Owo, Joladeth Hospital, Owo and the Ondo State General Hospital in Owo.

Represented by NEMA Director Search and Rescue, Mr Edward Kolawole Adedokun, the NA helmsman said that NEMA and indeed the Federal Government were concerned about the attack, adding that the victims deserved to be supported.

The NEMA DG also paid separate condolence visits to the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the paramount ruler of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, where he commiserated with the government, people of state and the Owo kingdom in particular.





Governor Akeredolu, while responding, appreciated NEMA for timely delivery of the medical consumables and for providing the additional supports of relief items.

In his response, the paramount ruler, Oba Ogunoye also commended NEMA.

A Clergy at the St. Francis Catholic, Father Abayomi Adeniyi who received the items on behalf of the families, assured of equitable and judicious distribution.

The relief materials consisted of food and non-food items. The distribution of the items would be carried out directly to the target beneficiaries by the NEMA Ekiti Operations Office in conjunction with leaders of St Francis Catholic Church.

