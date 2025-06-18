NEMA, FRSC sensitise drivers, stakeholders on tanker fire incidents, prevention in Ondo

As part of efforts to reduce tanker accidents and fire outbreaks on the roads, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Wednesday organised a workshop to raise awareness about the dangers associated with such incidents.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, the Director-General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, said the agency is committed to sensitisation and awareness campaigns to prevent and mitigate the effects of disasters if they eventually occur.

She stated that the workshop formed part of ongoing efforts by NEMA and its partners to enhance public safety, especially in areas prone to road and fire-related incidents.

Umar, who was represented by the Head of NEMA’s Ado-Ekiti Operations Office, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, noted that tanker accidents and fire outbreaks are fast becoming a major hazard on Nigerian roads.

She said the agency’s goal is to reduce the risk of disasters before they happen and to ensure that people are better prepared to respond when emergencies occur.

According to her, frequent tanker-related accidents—caused by traffic congestion, mechanical failures, and human error—have sent many people to early graves, with property worth millions of naira lost in the state.

She noted that the Lagos-Ore-Benin road has been identified as one of the highways with a high volume of tanker traffic and a record of previous accidents and subsequent fire explosions.

She said, “Based on the foregoing, it has therefore become necessary to engage stakeholders on proactive measures, as well as sensitise tanker drivers and residents of the state, in order to drastically reduce such occurrences on our major highways.

“We are therefore gathered here today not just to share knowledge, but to ignite a collective commitment towards safety, preparedness, and life-saving actions.

“I wish to state that many of these tragedies can be prevented, and that is precisely why we are here.

“This campaign aims to equip all stakeholders—drivers, emergency responders, government agencies, community leaders, and the general public—with the awareness and practical tools necessary to reduce the occurrence and impact of tanker accidents. Prevention starts with knowledge, and response starts with training.”

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ondo State Sector Command, Samuel Ibitoye, said the workshop was not merely a meeting of agencies and stakeholders, but a united front against a growing national concern.

Ibitoye stated that incidents of tanker crashes and fuel scooping by unsuspecting members of the public had continued to result in avoidable fatalities, large-scale fire outbreaks, and environmental degradation.

He said, “Your presence here today reinforces the fact that road safety is a collective responsibility, and no single agency or union can effectively tackle these incidents of road traffic crashes alone.

“Collaboration and synergy are essential if we are to prevent the tragic consequences that often follow tanker crashes and the unwholesome practice of fuel scooping.”

The workshop was attended by representatives of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and all relevant stakeholders involved in the management of the nation’s security and emergency response.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE