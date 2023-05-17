The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has facilitated the return of 13 Nigerian students that fled from war-torn Sudan by boat into Saudi Arabia.

The students are scheduled to depart Jeddah today onboard Qatar Airways and are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, on Thursday 18th May, 2023.

The return of the 13 Nigerian students from Saudi Arabia is part of the evacuation of stranded Nigerian citizens in war-torn Sudan by the Federal Government through NEMA and other relevant Agencies.

These students had fled by using boats through the Red Sea into Saudi Arabia, where they sought the assistance of the Federal Government to be transported back home.

Consequently, they were profiled by the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and arrangements for their safe return were made by the NEMA in line with the mandates of the Agency.

Recalled that the Federal Government through NEMA had recently evacuated a total of 2,518 stranded Nigerian Citizens in Sudan who were airlifted from Port Sudan and Aswan, Egypt.

The names of the 13 Nigerian students expected back home on Friday are Mannira Buniya, Hadiza Idi, Naima Mamuda, Hindatu Salmanu, Aminu Ibrahim, Muntari, Aliya Rabbilu, Muhammad Zubairu, Aisha Sani, Asmau Adamu Dandada, Abdulkadir Lawan Gambo, Suleiman Sani Idris and Mubarak Zakariya.

