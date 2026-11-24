The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced a post-flood livelihood empowerment programme in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 667 households benefiting in Delta State.

The project team lead for the 2025 Post-Flood Intervention, NEMA office Abuja, Mrs Jennifer Chinagorom, disclosed this during the distribution exercise, in Asaba on Tuesday.,

Chinagorom said the initiative was designed to help vulnerable households recover from the impact of flooding and rebuild their livelihoods.

She explained that flooding had destroyed food crops and deprived many families of their sources of livelihood, necessitating targeted Federal Government’s support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the intervention would strengthen household economic resilience and improve beneficiaries’ living conditions.

The NEMA team lead urged beneficiaries to utilise the support judiciously, adding that the agency would return in six months to assess its impact through a midline monitoring exercise.

She said the agency had documented beneficiaries’ names, phone numbers and addresses to facilitate follow-up and evaluate improvements in their livelihoods.

Head of Operations, NEMA Benin Operations Office, Mr Kenoma Ojuedene, said 667 households were enumerated across 19 local government areas of Delta.

He explained that sewing machines were provided to widows and persons without sustainable means of livelihood, while tricycles were allocated to retired persons.

Ojuedene said the intervention was meant to promote self-reliance and enable beneficiaries to generate income and support their families.

On transparency, he said NEMA conducted an enumeration exercise three to four months before the distribution with a view to identify eligible beneficiaries.